‘PLEASER’ Opens VITA’s Forthcoming Debut Album ‘OPIA’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

VITA has released “PLEASER,” the first single from her forthcoming debut album, OPIA, through Interscope Records. Issued on July 24, the song was co-written by the Australian-Filipino singer and Chloe George, whose credits include Dua Lipa and Normani. Naz and Matty Hamish produced the track. A release date, complete track list and further visual installments for OPIA will be announced at a later date.

“PLEASER” centers on the tension between selflessness and self-indulgence, with VITA addressing the person she was before learning to accept her past. “I spent a lifetime trying to shame myself into becoming the woman I wanted to be,” she said. “Until I realized loving myself means accepting all of myself, and holding my past self with care. This is a love letter to that reckless child. I wouldn’t be here without you.” The song serves as an entry point to an album concerned with vulnerability, introspection and the process of examining difficult personal experiences without rejecting them.

VITA - PLEASER (Official Audio)

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VITA developed OPIA alongside executive producer and creative partner Naz. Its title comes from the idea of looking into another person’s eyes and confronting the intensity and uncertainty of the inner life looking back. Across the project, VITA examines identity, intimacy, perception and desire, as well as the distance between how people view others and how those people understand themselves.

Raised in Sydney, VITA began playing violin and dancing at age three before moving to Los Angeles in 2018 to pursue music. Timbaland collaborated with her on the 2023 single “Desire,” which was followed by her debut EP, Xotic. In 2024, VITA signed with Interscope Records and began work on her first major-label full-length album. The forthcoming OPIA also features production from Hudson Mohawke, whose credits include Kanye West, Pusha T and A$AP Rocky; AK Paul, known for his work with Kelela; and Leven Kali, whose credits include Beyoncé and Drake.

Listen to VITA’s “PLEASER” here.