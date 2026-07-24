‘George Michael: The Faith Tour’ Concert Film Slated For Late 2026 Theatrical Release

Photo: Michael Putland courtesy of Universal Pictures Content Group and Crosswalk

George Michael is coming to a theater near you. George Michael: The Faith Tour, the electric concert film featuring recently rediscovered, never-before-seen footage, is slated for a late 2026 worldwide theatrical release in premium formats. The announcement arrives with the news that Universal Pictures Content Group and Bleecker Street’s event cinema division Crosswalk acquired International and North American rights to the film.

In the film, Michael is at the height of his career, performing at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during the European leg of the Faith Tour in 1988. Footage was assembled from a 14-camera shoot captured on 35mm film over two nights.

The Faith Tour was directed by longtime George Michael collaborators Andy Morahan (“Last Christmas”; “Faith”; “Careless Whisper”) and David Austin (George Michael “Freedom Uncut”, “George Michael at the Palais Garnier, Paris”) and produced by George Michael Entertainment and Globe Originals in partnership with Mercury Studios.

George Michael: The Faith Tour (Teaser)

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The theatrical release will screen with an opening short film, Finding Faith, by Mary McCartney (If These Walls Could Sing; “Mary McCartney Serves It Up!”) The short features voiceover from Michael during an unheard interview, unseen images captured by legendary American photographer Herb Ritts, and behind-the-scenes footage of the “Faith” music video.

“George at the height of the Faith tour was simply electrifying — there’s a magnetic force of charisma and connection with the audience that feels just as powerful today as it did then,” said Helen Parker, EVP, Universal Pictures Content Group. “To see these performances brought to life on the big screen, in such a cinematic and immersive way, makes this incredibly special.”

“An icon of his generation and beyond, George Michael was at the height of his creative and cultural power during the Faith tour, a defining moment that was made for the big screen,” added Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson. “Through beautifully restored archival footage and intimate, never-before-heard interviews, audiences will be given a front-row seat to a beloved artist at the peak of his impact.”

Alongside the theatrical release, George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment will release “The Faith Tour,” an 18-track live album of previously unreleased recordings featuring hits from George Michael’s Wham! and solo catalogues.