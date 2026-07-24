Hear Madden Metcalf’s New Single ‘Drinkin’ Well’

Cover: Nick Swift Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Madden Metcalf has released his new single “Drinkin’ Well” through Wexler Records/MCA. The 20-year-old Florida singer-songwriter’s latest track follows his debut EP Saltwater Southern and the single “Sound of the Summer.” Released July 24, the song pairs a breakup narrative with imagery drawn from the Gulf Coast communities where Metcalf grew up.

Produced by Jacob Paul Rice and Freddy Wexler, “Drinkin’ Well” was written by Metcalf, Jimi Bell, Ben Hayslip, and Rice. The song centers on someone trying to move forward while still thinking about a past relationship. Metcalf said the idea was inspired by small beach restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, where “everybody’s got a story to tell.”

Madden Metcalf - Drinkin' Well (Audio)

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The single’s refrain, “No, I ain’t doin’ good, but I’m drinkin’ well,” frames its mix of heartbreak and humor. Metcalf’s background also informs the setting. He is from Panacea, Florida, a fishing town with fewer than 1,000 residents, where his family has lived for generations. He spent mornings on the family crab boat and nights working at a local restaurant. Music was also part of daily life through his father’s pole barn, where songs by Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, and Kenny Chesney were frequently played. The release also reflects the influence of his late uncle Darren, whom Metcalf has cited as an important figure in his approach to music.

“Drinkin’ Well” arrives after Metcalf released Saltwater Southern, a project rooted in his Florida upbringing. The EP was followed by “Sound of the Summer,” which he recently performed for USA TODAY Acoustic before sitting for an interview about the stories behind his music. Metcalf records for Wexler Records/MCA and has worked with songwriters and producers whose credits include Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Billy Joel, and Post Malone.

Listen to Madden Metcalf’s “Drinkin’ Well” here.