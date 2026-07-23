Sheryl Crow’s Self-Titled 1996 Album Is Getting A Vinylphyle Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Sheryl Crow’s self-titled 1996 album is coming to wax for the very first time as part of UMe’s Vinylphyle reissue series.

The album is presented as a deluxe 2LP edition pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at RTI. Produced to Vinylphyle’s premium audiophile standards, the release features a tip-on wrapped gatefold jacket in a satin matte finish, printed on clay-coated board, archival poly sleeves, and a four-panel insert with source tape scans, rare archival imagery, and newly commissioned liner notes by writer and photographer Jim McDermott.

To create this definitive 2LP pressing ahead of Sheryl Crow’s 30th anniversary, the utmost care was taken to identify the best possible sources for vinyl mastering. The pre-mastered flat mixes were originally transferred from the 2-inch 24-track tapes to DAT. For this release, the final mixes were identified and sent to mastering engineer Justin Perkins, who assembled new vinyl cutting masters using a carefully executed digital/analog hybrid process captured at 96 kHz/24-bit before lacquers were cut by Jeff Powell.

Released on September 24, 1996, Sheryl Crow established the musician as one of the decade’s definitive singer-songwriters. Produced by Crow and engineered by Tchad Blake, the record embraced a more adventurous sonic palette than its predecessor, 1993’s Tuesday Night Music Club. Recorded primarily at Kingsway Studio in New Orleans, the album features some of Crow’s most enduring songs, including “If It Makes You Happy,” “A Change Would Do You Good,” and “Everyday Is A Winding Road.” A critical and commercial triumph, Sheryl Crow earned the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and sold millions of copies worldwide.

In 2023, Crow was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Crow released her twelfth album, Evolution, the following year. The title track features guitar from Rage Against The Machine/Prophets Of Rage man Tom Morello.

Shop the exclusive Vinylphyle edition of Sheryl Crow’s eponymous album here.