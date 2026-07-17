Brad Paisley Releases 13-Track ‘Tacklebox – Disc 1’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Brad Paisley has released Tacklebox – Disc 1, a 13-track digital project, through MCA. The completed set arrives with three newly revealed songs: “Who Knew,” “Tell Them Your Life Story,” and “It’s Still Goodbye.”

Paisley began introducing music from the project on May 11, then continued releasing tracks over the following two months. He said the title reflects a collection “full of hooks, country music hooks.” The songs draw from different periods in his writing career, including previously unreleased and unrecorded material dating to the 1990s, alongside newer compositions shaped by the country records he heard during that era. The track list also includes “Hi Ho Silverado,” featuring David Lee Murphy, and songs co-written with Chris DuBois, Frank Rogers, Clint Lagerberg, David Ball, and Lee Thomas Miller.

Brad Paisley - Fallin' (Official Audio)

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The sequencing was designed to give the digital release the beginning-to-end structure of a physical album. “In this digital age, I have every song I’ve ever written at my fingertips,” Paisley said. He added that revisiting older work, writing new songs, and choosing their release order gave the project a sense of continuity. Paisley said the team wanted listeners to experience Tacklebox – Disc 1 from top to bottom, in the same way they might play a vinyl album or CD. The final three tracks include two solo Paisley compositions, “Tell Them Your Life Story” and “It’s Still Goodbye,” while “Who Knew” was written with Frank Rogers.

The release precedes the launch of the Brad Paisley Live Tour on August 27 at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The 2026 itinerary includes dates at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Scheels Arena in Fargo, BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee, and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, with guests including Jake Worthington, Hannah Harper, Laci Kaye Booth, and Mackenzie Carpenter. Paisley, a Grand Ole Opry member since 2001, has earned three Grammy Awards and was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His catalog includes 25 No. 1 hits, 21 of which he wrote, and nearly five billion career streams worldwide.

Listen to Brad Paisley Tacklebox Disc 1 here.