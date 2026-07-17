Nathan Cox Releases Debut Album ‘Live at the Evening Muse’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Nathan Cox has released his debut album, Live at the Evening Muse, through Republic Records. The 12-track live recording documents the North Carolina singer-songwriter’s first headline performance at The Evening Muse in Charlotte. The sold-out hometown show featured original material alongside “Dusty Bibles,” the Josiah Queen song that helped introduce Cox to a wider online audience.

Cox said the project reflects his interest in connecting with listeners through personal narratives. “I genuinely love telling stories,” he said. “There’s nothing better than connecting with people through music. I’m trying to make an emotional connection and capture universal feelings and experiences.”

Nathan Cox - Cigarettes and Memories (Live at The Evening Muse)

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Recorded before a hometown audience, Live at the Evening Muse centers on Cox’s songwriting and live performance. The set addresses relationships, family, heartbreak, and coming of age, with arrangements built around piano and acoustic guitar. The release is accompanied by performance videos from the Evening Muse concert. It is Cox’s first full-length release and his first project since signing with Republic Records.

Cox began posting cover songs on social media in 2023 after teaching himself guitar and developing his songwriting in High Point, North Carolina. His rendition of Josiah Queen’s “Dusty Bibles” received more than three million views in one day, providing his first major online breakthrough. In 2025, Cox released his first original song, “Just Let Me Go,” before signing with Republic Records. The 24-year-old artist has cited the Eagles, the Police, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, and Noah Kahan among his musical influences. Live at the Evening Muse now brings that early run of covers, original music, and live appearances together in Cox’s first official album.

Listen to Nathan Cox Live At The Evening Muse here.