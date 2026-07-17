Watch Mike D’s Visualizer For New Song ‘Crypto’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Mike D has released the new song “Crypto” with an accompanying visualizer. The track is the fourth advance release from his debut solo album, Thank You, which is due August 28 through Capitol Records. “Crypto” centers on fraud and greed, opening with Mike D asking, “Where to go with that greed,” before continuing the album’s exploration of electronic rhythm and punk-rooted ideas. The song and visualizer are available now ahead of the full record’s late-summer arrival.

The 13-track Thank You also includes the previously released songs “Switch Up,” “What We Got,” and “True Colors.” Across the album, Mike D works with analog synthesizers, industrial beats, dub influences, and breakbeat-driven arrangements while maintaining his recognizable vocal delivery. “Crypto” adds a tongue-in-cheek meditation on financial deception to the mix.

Mike D will support the album with a U.S. run by the Mike D 5D touring band, featuring his sons Skyler and Davis Diamond alongside Eddie Ruscha, Will Graefe, and Milo Ruscha. The itinerary begins August 30 at Royale in Boston, two days after the album’s release, before visiting the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., on September 1 and The Orange Peel in Asheville on September 3. The band will then play The Eastern in Atlanta on September 5 and Knockdown Center in Queens on September 9. A September 26 appearance at Portola Music Festival 2026 in San Francisco closes the announced schedule. The August 30 Royale concert, September 1 show at the 9:30 Club, and September 3 date at The Orange Peel are sold out.

The upcoming dates follow advance attention for Thank You from several publications in 2026. The New York Times connected the record’s synthesizer noise and industrial beats to dub and the New York punk band Suicide. Glide described “Switch Up” as a “genre-defying banger,” while Relix characterized “True Colors” as a breakbeat-powered mix of acid rock.

Listen to Mike D 5D’s “Crypto” here.