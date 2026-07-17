Empire Of The Sun Enlists Danny Ocean For ‘Llego’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Before the FIFA World Cup draws to its conclusion, Empire Of The Sun has returned for one more banger. Teaming up with Latin superstar Danny Ocean, the electronic duo has shared “Llego,” a stadium-sized track with a pulsing, positive message. “Llego” marks Empire Of The Sun’s first collaboration with Ocean, and is available to stream everywhere now.

“The World Cup is a universal celebration that brings people together in an amazing way just like music does,” says Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele. “‘LLEGO’ felt like the perfect song to live in these moments. The song is about unity and the beauty of home. Hope, courage, love, passion, heartbreak, and celebration.”

“Llego” is just another high point in a busy year for Empire Of The Sun. Earlier this year, the duo—comprised of Steele and Pnau’s Nick Littlemore—became the first Australian act to ever sell-out three headlining shows at Alexandra Palace in London for a total crowd of more than 30,000 people. Nearly 20 years into their career, the duo has also reached their biggest audience yet, boasting over 42 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Three of their tracks—“Walking On A Dream,” “We Are The People,” and the Mac Miller collaboration “The Spins”—have all individually crossed over one billion streams on Spotify.

Empire Of The Sun is also on the road for much of the upcoming year, notably headlining Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York in August and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in October as part of their Ask That God: Afterlife Tour. The duo will also make some festival stops, including at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Osheaga in Montreal, and Outside Lands in San Francisco, with other tour stops taking them to the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, The Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and PH Live at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The entire tour takes the duo to 51 dates in 18 countries throughout the course of 2026, making it their most ambitious tour to date.

Listen to Empire of the Sun and Danny Ocean’s “Llego” here.