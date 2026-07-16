Keo Releases New Single ‘Pistol’ From Debut Album

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

London alternative rock band Keo have released “Pistol,” the second single from their debut album, Put A Smile On For Me. The 11-track record is scheduled for release September 25 through Island Records and follows the band’s previous single, “That’s Me.” While that song confronted guilt directly, “Pistol” examines the way memories, relationships, and past experiences continue to affect people after the moment itself has passed.

Frontman Finn Keogh said the song was inspired by the image of a dead star whose light remains visible years after it has ceased to exist. “The idea of something having died years ago but only now seeing its light,” he said. “I think that imagery can be just as real with people.” The title was initially drawn from a lyric that did not make the completed song, but the band retained it after drummer Oli Spackman’s opening fill reminded Keogh of a pistol being fired.

Keo - Pistol (Official Lyric Video)

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Keo wrote and recorded Put A Smile On For Me during a concentrated 10-day session. Keogh co-produced the album with guitarist Jimmy Lanwern, maintaining the early performances and ideas that emerged during the sessions. The record addresses shame, accountability, memory, and the pressure to conceal difficult emotions. Keogh described its central idea by saying, “I don’t want to see your true colours and you don’t want to see mine. You smile, I’ll smile, everything is fine.” Brothers Finn and Conor Keogh formed Keo with Spackman and Lanwern.

The new release arrives ahead of Keo’s sold-out UK headline tour in October 2026. The five-date run begins October 24 at O2 Guildhall Southampton before visiting Tramshed in Cardiff, O2 Academy Glasgow, O2 Academy Liverpool, and O2 Forum Kentish Town in London. More than 9,000 tickets were sold within 24 hours, according to a press release. Keo also recently supported Wolf Alice at outdoor concerts at London’s Finsbury Park and Newcastle’s Exhibition Park.

Listen to Keo’s ‘Pistol’ here.