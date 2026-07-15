beabadoobee Releases New Single ‘Switchblade’ From ‘Pylon’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

beabadoobee has released “Switchblade,” the second single from her forthcoming album Pylon. The 12-track record is scheduled for release September 18, 2026, through Dirty Hit and Interscope Records, ahead of her Powerlines Tour across North America, the UK, and Europe.

“Switchblade” centers on questions of self-defense and uncertainty, asking whether bravery means starting a confrontation or choosing to leave it behind. The song does not settle on a definitive answer, instead presenting Beatrice Laus at a point where she no longer expects to have every decision or emotion fully resolved. It follows “Sun Has Set,” the first song released from Pylon, which arrived in June with a first-person video directed by Laus’ partner and longtime visual collaborator Jake Erland.

beabadoobee - Switchblade (Official Lyric Video)

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Laus said the broader album addresses the recurring presence of insecurity, confusion, and difficult emotions. “Pylon is about accepting that negative feelings are going to come back, accepting the insecurity and feeling confused,” she said. “It’s all a necessary part of growing and knowing yourself better.” The album’s tracklist also includes “Estranged,” “Write Me A Letter,” “It’s Alright,” “In Motion,” “Memories,” “Nothing To Prove,” “Radio,” “Powerlines,” “Spark,” “Despite That,” and “Satellite.”

The release follows beabadoobee’s 2024 album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which became her first No. 1 record on the UK Official Albums Chart. Earlier in 2026, she joined The Marías for the standalone collaboration “All I Did Was Dream Of You.” Her Powerlines Tour begins October 1 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, before visiting Madison Square Garden on October 5, The Kia Forum on October 21, and London’s O2 on November 18. The itinerary continues through December 7, with Wisp supporting the North American arena dates and Violet Grohl joining selected European shows. Before the tour, beabadoobee is also scheduled to appear at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 2 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on August 7.

Listen to beabadoobee’s “Switchblade” here.