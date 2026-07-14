flowerovlove Shares New Single ‘In My Victoria’s Secret’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

An infectious new song from flowerovlove has arrived. On “In My Victoria’s Secret,” her new single out now, the 21-year-old British pop upstart channels relationship anxiety and regret into a sing-along anthem with a buoyant beat. “I’m not an easy girl to impress,” she sings on the chorus. “How did I let a five at best waste one night in my Victoria’s Secret?”

flowerovlove, born Joyce Cissé, co-wrote “In My Victoria’s Secret” with Ryan Raines, who produced the track, and Steph Jones. In the newly released music video, flowerovlove holds a funeral for her self esteem, clutching a shovel and surrounded by a cast of handsome mourners. The singer self-directed the clip, which was produced by Raquel Michel.

flowerovlove - In My Victoria's Secret

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“I went into Victoria’s Secret for the first time and got myself a little dress,” flowerovlove says, recalling the song’s inspiration. During the shopping trip, she wondered how many girls have shed tears at the lingerie store, or even at home in their newly acquired garments. She elaborates, “It’s a song about crying in your underwear after a hook-up when you feel unwanted by someone and you have the cutest Victoria’s Secret on.”

“In My Victoria’s Secret” is the latest in a string of 2026 singles from flowerovlove, also including “Casual Lady” and “American Wedding.” It continues a busy year for the singer-songwriter, producer, and model, who performed at U.S. festivals Coachella, Governors Ball and OUTLOUD and will take the stage at Spain’s Bernacassim this Friday, July 17. She’s also appeared at Fashion Week events in Paris, London, and New York.

The flurry of activity will continue this fall as flowerovlove joins Capitol Records labelmate Nial Horan on the road. The arena tour will take the artists across the U.K. and Europe this fall, starting Sept. 23 in Birmingham and ending with a pair of shows in Belfast Nov. 15 and 16.

Listen to flowerovlove’s “In My Victoria’s Secret” here.