Nate Sib Announces Debut Album ‘Reborn’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Nate Sib has announced his debut album, Reborn. The news is accompanied by a new single, “Face Card,” which comes with a music video directed by Morgan Maher. Reborn arrives August 21st via Republic Records.

Reborn captures the singer and producer’s second chance and uses music as a lifeline, turning survival into healing. Along the way, the album explores love, destiny, and gratitude through propulsive, emotionally charged production. Reborn includes the previously released single “Let You Go.”

Reborn builds and expands on the sonic world he built with last year’s for us EP, a project that established his disruptive take on pop music defined by the blending of dystopian sugary beats with silky boyband vocals. That EP featured a collaboration with longtime friend 2hollis titled “back & forth.”

nate sib - Face Card [official video]

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Sib made his debut as an artist with “why can’t you see,” which landed a spot on the NHL 24 soundtrack. From there, he went on to drop 2024’s for you EP highlighted by tracks like “down” and “wish.” He continued to build momentum with “famous,” which led to his signing with Republic Records.

Zane Lowe’s recently named Sib as one of the artists set to shape the sound of 2026 in his 26 in ’26 list. Sib is currently playing the largest stages of his career as direct support on Joji’s North American arena tour. Along the way, he has been teasing more music from Reborn, hinting at a more stripped-back and vulnerable side of the album in which he explores deeper personal themes.

In a 2025 interview with The Fader, Sib mentioned that he wants “to make an album that people can cry to.” The piece goes on to preview material that works through childhood memories, his desire to be loved, and the complicated relationship he had with his mom growing up.

Listen to Nate Sib’s “Face Card” here.