Marlon Hoffstadt Announces ‘Das Ist Daddy’ Album

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Marlon Hoffstadt has announced his new album, Das Ist Daddy, out August 7 via Capitol Records in partnership with Goodlife Management and MC3. The Berlin-based producer and DJ, also known as DJ Daddy Trance, has also shared the album’s first single, “Party People,” alongside its official video.

Marlon Hoffstadt - Party People (Visualizer)

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“Party People” samples “Move Your Body,” the 1986 house track by Marshall Jefferson that later appeared in the British film 24 Hour Party People. The release is accompanied by Hoffstadt’s full Coachella stream, the documentary “Road to Daddychella,” and a fan-performed music video for “Party People.” The album track listing also includes “One Time For The DJ,” “Get Buck,” “Don’t Give A Shit,” “My Darlin” featuring Rose Gray, “You’re The One,” “On My Mind” featuring Niko Rubio, and “Shuga” featuring TAET and Alex Chapman.

The announcement follows Hoffstadt’s June single “I Like” with southstar, which drew attention from Billboard Dance, Dancing Astronaut, We Rave You, DJ Mag Germany, and other dance music outlets. Hoffstadt was also the subject of a recent Mixmag cover story, which described him as “a global dance phenomenon” and “a defining DJ of the now.” His 2026 itinerary includes Airbeat One Festival in Neustadt-Glewe on July 11, Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium on July 17, Street Parade in Zurich on August 8, CRSSD Music Festival in San Diego on September 26, and Portola Music Festival in San Francisco on September 27.

Listen to Das Ist Daddy here.