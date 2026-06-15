Ayra Starr Releases New Single ‘Tornado’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Two-time Grammy-nominated Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr has released her new single “Tornado.” The track, out now via Mavin Records and Republic Records, will appear on her upcoming third studio album, Starrgirl, which is set for release on August 14.

“Tornado” was produced by Skillies, Shizzi, and RiotUSA. Starr also shared the official music video for the single, which follows a week in which she debuted the song during her Tiny Desk performance. The album is available to pre-save now, with vinyl pre-orders also open ahead of its August release.

Ayra Starr - Tornado (Official Music Video)

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The new song follows “Where Do We Go,” which Starr performed during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The single has earned more than 1.3 billion streams worldwide across all platforms since its release and was followed by a remix with Peggy Gou. Starr’s forthcoming Starrgirl album marks her next full-length project after 19 & Dangerous, the debut album that introduced her to a wider international audience.

Starr’s 2025 included several milestones across awards and streaming. Her single “Rush” passed 500 million Spotify plays, making her the first African female artist to have two songs reach that mark on the platform. She received a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance for “Gimme Dat,” her collaboration with Wizkid, at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Starr also won two MOBO Awards and became the first female artist in 16 years to win Best African Music Act, and she received her first BET Award for Best International Act.

Listen to “Tornado” here.