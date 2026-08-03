Ari Lennox Shares Single ‘Hookah Baby’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ari Lennox has released a new single titled “Hookah Baby.”

The song is co-written by Lennox and Alivia Blue, with production from Tommy Brown “TBHits” (“Twin Flame,” Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” and more) and Leather Jacket (GloRilla’s “Typa,” Ciara’s “Ecstasy,” and more).

The track arrives as Grammy-nominated R&B singer prepares to release Vacancy: Late Checkout, the deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed record. Its artwork also serves as the newly revealed cover for the forthcoming deluxe LP.

In January, Lennox released her third studio album, Vacancy. Singles include “Under The Moon,” “Vacancy,” “Soft Girl Era,” and “Twin Flame,” which she performed live on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“There’s a space—a void—that I would love for someone to fill but the reality is, people be in and out like a gosh darn hotel,” Lennox said of the album’s title during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. An essential part of the new era, Lennox shared, is that she has been practicing sobriety. “I feel a lot clearer. I can’t imagine going back… I just feel a lot more in control.”

Hookah Baby

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Vacancy is Lennox’s followup to 2022’s age/sex/location. She made her full-length debut in 2019 with Shea Butter Baby, which featured collaborations with JID and J. Cole.

In June, Ari performed a rendition of “Really Love” during a star-studded tribute to the late D’Angelo at the 2026 BET Awards, where she was also nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Lennox recently concluded her 31-city North American tour in support of Vacancy. During a hometown stop in Maryland, Sen. Nick Charles presented her with a proclamation honoring her soulful artistry, authenticity, and powerful voice. Lennox will appear live in concert throughout the remainder of the year, including at London’s The Jazz Cafe on Sunday, August 2, and V-103’s 50th Anniversary Concert in Atlanta on September 6.

Listen to “Hookah Baby” here.