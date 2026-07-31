ivri Releases ‘Evidence of You’ EP

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

ivri has just released the EP evidence of you through Mercury Records, accompanied by the official music video for “THE GOLDEN RECORD.” The Florida-born alternative artist will also make her Lollapalooza debut on the BMI Stage from 4:30 to 5:10 p.m. in Chicago today.

ivri - THE GOLDEN RECORD

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Frequent collaborator TK The Architect served as executive producer on evidence of you. The project draws on shoegaze and neo-psychedelia while using recurring images of space and light to address relationships, identity, and divisions within the artist’s sense of self. “Coming directly after my album the theory of you, my project evidence of you explores a separation in myself that extends across all of my projects,” ivri said. In “THE GOLDEN RECORD,” a celestial visual carries the project’s space imagery into the video.

The EP follows the 2026 singles “NOISE” and “WHOEVER U WANT ME TO BE (NOTHING MORE),” both released as attention continued around “tower of memories.” A press release states that “tower of memories” has surpassed 9.6 billion TikTok views and 250 million streams across digital platforms. The track also peaked at No. 30 on Alternative Rock radio.

On March 30, 2026, ivri gave a live set at the BMI and Spotify EQUAL songwriter mixer in New York. In spring 2026, she completed her first European headline run, “The Theory of You Tour Part 2,” with stops in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London, and Amsterdam. A 26-date North American itinerary spans September and October 2026. It begins September 18 at Louder Than Life in Louisville and ends October 27 at Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

Listen to ivri’s “Evidence Of You” here.