Brad Cook Reunites With Bo Staloch For ‘Masks’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Austin-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Bo Staloch has released his new single “Masks” through Capitol Records. The song arrives with a visualizer and follows two people confronting the end of a relationship while trying to keep up appearances.

Bo Staloch - Masks (Lyric Video)

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“Masks” reunites Staloch with producer Brad Cook, whose credits include Mavis Staples and Waxahatchee. The session also includes Colin Croom of Twin Peaks, Nathan Stocker of Hippo Campus, Matt McCaughan of Bon Iver, Libby Rodenbough of Mipso and Jon Low. The recording opens with keys and strummed guitar before violin and the full ensemble enter near the close.

Released earlier in July, “From A Different Age” opened Staloch’s current run of 2026 material. Staloch performed the song at Rolling Stone’s Stateside Fourth of July festival in Kingston, New York. Following the set, Rolling Stone highlighted the track, comparing the result to a more anthemic Bon Iver.

Staloch recently completed an EU/UK acoustic tour with singer-songwriter Abby Powledge. In June 2026, the pair released “Falling Slowly (Live From London),” their version of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová’s song from the 2007 film Once. In 2026, Staloch also posted a series of acoustic home performances of unreleased material and covers on TikTok. During 2025, he toured with John Vincent III, Houndmouth and Ashe, opened for Zach Bryan at Hyde Park in London, made his Lollapalooza debut and launched his first North American headline tour, which sold out in several major cities. Staloch’s next announced appearance is Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 2.

Listen to Bo Staloch’s “Masks” here.