Carter Faith Recruits Laci Kaye Booth And Baby Nova For ‘Pearl Handled Pistol’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Carter Faith has unveiled the music video for “Pearl Handed Pistol,” which features Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova. The track is featured on Faith’s deluxe album Cherry Valley Forever, out now via Gatsby Records/MCA.

Written by Faith, Booth, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Chris Tompkins, the cinematic revenge flick music video was directed by Lily Nelson and Chase Denton.

Carter Faith, Laci Kaye Booth, Baby Nova - Pearl Handled Pistol (Official Music Video)

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Laci Kaye Booth said about working on the track: “When we wrote this song, I knew from the title, it needed to feel like a woman standing in her own skin, drenched in confidence. Those kind of songs have always given me life through second hand confidence. When thinking about other women in music whose own authenticity and sexiness also inspires and empowers me, Baby Nova was the perfect voice and artistic presence to bring on.”

Added Baby Nova: “I feel so honored to be pulled in on this track with Carter and Laci. These girls are genuinely two of my favorite artists as a music fan, so getting to be part of this was a dream come true for me. Carter was one of the earliest champions of my own project, I’m talking a week or two after I dropped my very first song, so having this full-circle moment with her on Cherry Valley Forever is beyond special to me. I adore this song, but even more than that, Carter and Laci are two fiercely talented women I’m really proud to be coming up in this industry alongside. I just feel a lot of gratitude to be part of it.”

The original Cherry Valley LP was released in October of 2025, and the deluxe edition arrived last week. The expanded project adds five new tracks to the original hit album, including “Nothin’ Better To Do” with Wyatt Flores. Cherry Valley Forever marks a victory lap for one of the most successful debuts in recent country history. Faith earned an ACM Album of the Year nomination for Cherry Valley—the first debut to earn a look in the category since Chris Stapleton’s Traveller in 2016.

Listen to “Pearl Handled Pistol” taken from Carter Faith’s Cherry Valley Forever here.