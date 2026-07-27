Rush Debuts Limited ‘2112’ Liquid Vinyl In New York

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Rush will mark the 50th anniversary of 2112 with a limited liquid vinyl edition debuting exclusively at UMusic Shop NY. A limited quantity of the collectible LP will be available from July 28 through July 30 as the band brings its Fifty Something Tour to Madison Square Garden for four New York City performances.

The anniversary pressing takes visual cues from Hugh Syme’s original 2112 artwork and features a die-cut opening in the front cover designed to display the liquid-filled record. Fans visiting the store will receive first access to the release alongside a selection of other Rush titles. UMusic Shop NY is located at 2 Pennsylvania Plaza and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Released in March 1976, 2112 was RUSH’s fourth studio album and became a turning point in the Canadian band’s career. Alex Lifeson later described it as “the first record where we sounded like Rush.” Its centerpiece is the seven-part title suite, which runs for more than 20 minutes and follows a character living under the rule of the Priests of the Temples of Syrinx. The band pursued the extended concept despite pressure to record shorter material. 2112 subsequently became Rush’s first album to reach the Top 100 of the Billboard album chart and received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America in 1977.

The UMusic Shop NY activation coincides with Rush’s return to the road on the Fifty Something Tour, the group’s first tour since 2015. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson opened the tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in June 2026, joined by drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold. Each evening features two sets assembled from a pool of songs spanning Rush’s five-decade catalog, with the tour also honoring late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. The Madison Square Garden concerts are scheduled for July 28, July 30, August 1, and August 3. The tour follows the March 2025 release of RUSH 50, a career-spanning collection issued in configurations including a seven-LP deluxe edition.

Find out more about the Rush liquid-filled vinyl at the UMusic Shop NY.