Glizzy Glow Releases Music Video For New Single ‘Poundcake’

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

Glizzy Glow‘s shine seems unblockable right now. Riding high off the success of her breakout hit “CUTWATER,” the South Side Chicago rapper has shared her blazingly confident new single “Poundcake.” Produced by GENT! (Drake, Doja Cat), the rousing chant-along track presents Glizzy at peak levels of charisma and energy.

“Poundcake” arrives with a music video that runs wild with the song’s dessert-themed lyrical conceit, casting Glizzy as the proprietor of a Black-owned Windy City business called Pookie Crack Cakes. It’s another window into the world of her forthcoming project Trench Baddie, coming soon via Geffen Records.

Glizzy has been building steam regionally since her friends and cousins goaded her into freestyling for the first time in 2019. The verse became her contribution to Soulja Boy’s “Shootout” remix, and with that, her music career was off and running in the same entrepreneurial fashion she brought to her previous vocation as a hairstylist.

Glizzy Glow - Poundcake (Official Music Video)

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More recently, Glizzy’s popularity has exploded far beyond the Midwest thanks to the viral success of “CUTWATER.” The track, recently remixed with a feature from YKNIECE, has been a career-altering hit for Glizzy. The original “CUTWATER” has accumulated 2.9 million YouTube views and 15 million streams across platforms, setting the stage for a spotlight moment with Trench Baddie.

Glizzy grew up in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, raised by her grandmother. She has expressed ambitions to follow in her grandma’s footsteps by making a positive difference in her city. “My grandmother’s house was the house that all the kids came to if they didn’t have food,” Glizzy told FOX Chicago. “Later on, I want to open a Boys & Girls Club.”

In the meantime, she is busy building toward Trench Baddie. In addition to “Poundcake,” Glizzy has been touring and releasing other new tracks like “YB Anthem.”

Listen to Glizzy Glow’s “Poundcake” here.