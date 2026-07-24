EZ Mil Releases New Single And Video ‘2200’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil has released his new single “2200” alongside its official music video. Issued July 24, the track takes its title from the ZIP code of Olongapo City, the Philippine hometown where the Las Vegas-based artist was born and raised.

“2200” opens with EZ Mil naming local landmarks, neighborhoods and blocks connected to his upbringing before turning to the work and resilience behind his career. The accompanying video begins on the streets of Olongapo City, where he rides through the city in a customized jeepney. It later follows him to Manila, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Fujiyoshida, Japan, building the song’s hometown theme into a wider account of his international career.

EZ MIL - 2200 (Official Music Video) [Directors Cut]

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In Japan, EZ Mil visits the FUJI BerriQs Skate Plaza and performs during its grand opening near Mount Fuji. The visual concludes with footage from a sold-out arena performance in Manila and includes appearances from professional skateboarder Eric Koston, Japanese rapper AWICH and Filipino R&B singer Dionela. The locations connect his early involvement in skateboarding with his current work as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist.

The release follows the July 2026 single “Leon (Ka),” a Tagalog-language track accompanied by a video featuring actor Gerald Anderson, MMA fighter Mark Striegl and the founders of DBTK apparel. In 2024, EZ Mil appeared on Eminem’s “Head Honcho,” from the album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), delivering verses in English and Tagalog. His 2023 project DU4LI7Y: REDUX included “Realest,” his first collaboration with Eminem, which reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts. The project also featured “Podium” and the original “Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo (2200).” EZ Mil first gained widespread attention through his bilingual single “Panalo (Trap Cariñosa),” whose Wish USA Bus performance has received more than 80 million YouTube views.

Listen to EZ MIL’s “2200” here.