Kylie Cantrall Releases New EP ‘Valley Girl Problems’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Kylie Cantrall has released her new nine-track EP, Valley Girl Problems, through Republic Records. The July 24 release arrives alongside an official music video for “Closet.” Tricky Stewart, whose credits include Rihanna and Tyla, produced the project, which Cantrall wrote alongside Tayla Parx.

Cantrall said the EP draws directly from the past year of her life, including late nights with friends in California’s San Fernando Valley and the heartbreak that followed the loss of several close relationships. “I’ve always heard people say, ‘Write what you know,’ and that’s exactly what I did with this EP,” she said. “Valley Girl Problems truly captures everything I’ve experienced over the last year and how I’ve embraced this new chapter of my life.” Cantrall added that she wanted the project to unfold as an emotional journey, with the listener “riding shotgun” beside her from beginning to end.

Kylie Cantrall - Closet (Official Music Video)

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The EP opens with “Grwm” and continues with the title track, “Closet,” “The Problem (interlude),” “Carrie Bradshaw,” “The Answer (interlude),” “Girls Like U,” “Yuck!,” and “Space Between.” Visualizers have also been released for “Grwm,” “Valley Girl Problems,” “Yuck!,” “Girls Like U,” and “Space Between.” The previously issued “Carrie Bradshaw” was produced by Stewart and written with Parx, taking its title from the central character of Sex and the City. Valley Girl Problems is Cantrall’s first project since announcing her partnership with Republic Records, Artist Partner Group, and Heroine Music earlier in 2026.

Cantrall also returned as Red in Disney’s Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the follow-up to the 2024 film Descendants: The Rise of Red. The new movie brings Red and Chloe into present-day Wonderland after the time-traveling events of the previous installment. Cantrall appeared on the 40-arena Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour across North America following her lead role as the daughter of Rita Ora’s Queen of Hearts. In 2025, she released her debut EP, B.O.Y., through Artist Partner Group, featuring “Boy for a Day,” “Goodie Bag,” “Denim,” and “See U Tonight.”

Listen to Kylie Cantrall’s Valley Girl Problems here.