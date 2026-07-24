Five New Tracks Expand Carter Faith’s ‘Cherry Valley’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Carter Faith has released Cherry Valley Forever, the deluxe edition of her debut album Cherry Valley, through Gatsby Records/MCA. Arriving July 24, 2026, the expanded set adds five songs to the original record and brings the tracklist to 20. The release follows Faith’s ACM Album of the Year nomination for Cherry Valley, which a press release identifies as the first debut album nominated in the category in a decade.

The new material includes “Nothin’ Better To Do,” featuring Wyatt Flores, and “Pearl Handled Pistol,” featuring Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova. Other additions are “Dead Horse,” “If A Man’s From Texas,” and “Ain’t Over Me Yet.” Faith performed “If I Had Never Lost My Mind” during the ACM Awards broadcast, where her cover of Faith Hill’s “Let’s Go To Vegas” served as the ceremony’s official anthem. Cherry Valley was developed across two years of writing with producer Tofer Brown before recording began in 2024.

Carter Faith - Cherry Valley (Official Lyric Video)

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Faith is supporting the deluxe release with a run of 2026 performances. She is currently appearing on Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour, with dates at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Her schedule also includes an August 4 appearance at the Grand Ole Opry House, two August shows with Chris Stapleton at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, and fall dates with Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey. Additional stops include the Grammy Museum’s LA Live venue, Misty City Music Festival, Target Center, Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre, Moda Center, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

The release continues a stretch of activity that began with Cherry Valley in 2025. Rolling Stone placed the album at No. 17 on its Best 100 Albums of 2025 list, while Faith was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and MusicRow’s 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year. Earlier in 2026, she made her late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Faith is also scheduled to make her acting debut later in 2026 in the Netflix film Heartland, starring Jessica Chastain, following her Stagecoach debut and touring runs with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce.

Listen to the deluxe edition of Carter Faith’s Cherry Valley Forever here.