Jon Pardi Announces 2026 ‘Gamblin’ Man Tour’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jon Pardi has announced the Gamblin’ Man Tour 2026, a 19-date U.S. run beginning September 17 at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, Virginia. Alexandra Kay and Sadie Bass will support the tour, which takes its name from “Gamblin’ Man,” a track on Pardi’s fifth studio album, Honkytonk Hollywood.

The tour will visit arenas and amphitheaters through November 14, with stops including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, Blue Arena in Loveland, Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, and Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. The September 18 Atlantic City show is billed as an “evening with” performance. Other dates include October 2 at Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, October 24 at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, and November 7 at Round Rock Amp in Round Rock. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. local time, following a presale that begins Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

Pardi’s latest tour announcement follows the release of the 17-track Honkytonk Hollywood, which includes “Boots Off.” The single has reached the Top 25 and spent multiple weeks on the UK Radio Chart, according to the announcement. The album is Pardi’s fifth studio set and follows a catalog that has produced four Top 5 albums. The Gamblin’ Man Tour will continue his 2026 live schedule with dates across Virginia, New Jersey, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Alabama, Texas, Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. The itinerary includes three consecutive Texas dates in Laredo, Corpus Christi, and Round Rock from November 5 through November 7.

Pardi has earned 20 RIAA-certified singles, including six No. 1 songs, and his recordings have generated 9.3 billion global streams. The California native released Honkytonk Hollywood as the follow-up to 2022’s Mr. Saturday Night, which included the singles “Last Night Lonely” and “Your Heart or Mine.” His earlier albums include 2019’s Heartache Medication, 2016’s California Sunrise, and his 2014 debut, Write You a Song. The Gamblin’ Man Tour concludes November 14 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

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