Jacob Hackworth Releases New Single ‘Mess That Marlboro Made’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jacob Hackworth has released his new single, “Mess That Marlboro Made,” through MCA and Goat Island Sound. Available now alongside a lyric video, the song examines how buying a pack of cigarettes set off a chain of events that led to a relationship, heartbreak, and lasting questions about how differently life might have unfolded. Hackworth wrote the track with Josh Phillips and Jordan Schmidt, while Jacob Durrett handled production.

Jacob Hackworth - Mess That Marlboro Made (Official Lyric Video)

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“Mess That Marlboro Made” begins with Hackworth recalling the trouble the purchase caused when he was younger, including being grounded by his mother. The story then follows a chance encounter connected to that decision and the relationship that grew from it. Hackworth presents the song as a retrospective account of the small choices that can redirect a life, focusing on the consequences that remain after a relationship ends.

The single completes a narrative that began with “What Took You So Long” and continued with “Help Yourself.” The first song documents the confusion and heartbreak surrounding a romance that ended unexpectedly, while “Help Yourself” finds Hackworth further into the healing process. He described “Mess That Marlboro Made” as the epilogue to those chapters. “As I’ve written these individual songs and stories, I’ve realized they’re coming together to tell a larger one,” Hackworth said. He added that releasing the songs in sequence allowed listeners to see the broader story, moving from the initial breakup through resolution and finally a look back at the full experience.

“What Took You So Long” entered country radio’s Top 45 after setting a record for the most first-week adds for a new artist, according to MCA. Hackworth followed it in June 2026 with “Help Yourself.” He is also touring with Tucker Wetmore for the third time, with scheduled shows running through fall 2026 and an October stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. As a songwriter, Hackworth contributed six songs to Wetmore’s debut album and earned cuts with Bailey Zimmerman, Corey Kent, Morgan Wallen, Vincent Mason, and Jelly Roll. Three of his compositions appeared on Jelly Roll’s Grammy-winning No. 1 album Beautifully Broken, while his songwriting catalog generated more than one billion streams in 2025.

Listen to Jacob Hackworth’s “Mess That Marlboro Made” here.