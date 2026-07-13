Chelsea Cutler Shares New Single ‘What Else?’

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Chelsea Cutler has released her new single “What Else?” through Mercury Records, accompanied by an official music video. Issued on July 10, the track follows the recent singles “Bad” and “Sorry I’m Obsessed With You” and offers another preview of a forthcoming project that has not yet been formally announced.

“What Else?” centers on the intimacy and uncertainty of a developing attraction. Cutler sings about private conversations, time spent alone with another person, and the small details that can bring two people closer. The song arrives as Cutler begins a new chapter following a period away from touring and reflects themes she has discussed while introducing her next body of work.

Chelsea Cutler - WHAT ELSE? (Official Music Video)

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In a statement shared ahead of the release, Cutler described the previous two years as among the most “interesting, fulfilling, challenging, fun, beautiful” of her life. She said writing the record coincided with major personal changes and a period of uncertainty about her identity, career, and future. “I think your late twenties are for deconstructing everything and rebuilding it all with more wisdom, patience, strength, and intention,” she wrote. “It’s never really the end. It’s just the start of the rest of your life.”

The release follows Cutler’s collaboration with Hayley Kiyoko on “nobody should have you,” which appears on Kiyoko’s third studio album, girls like girls the album. The pair also performed the song together for the first time at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. In 2024, Cutler reunited with Jeremy Zucker for brent iii, their third collaborative project after the brent EP in 2019 and brent ii in 2021. The album was followed by their first joint tour. Cutler’s solo catalog includes How to Be Human, released in 2020, When I Close My Eyes from 2021, and Stellaria, which arrived in 2023. Across her catalog, she has earned six Gold-certified singles and one Platinum-certified single.

Listen to Chelsea Cutler’s “WHAT ELSE?” here.