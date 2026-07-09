Alessi Rose Releases New Single ‘Dependent’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Alessi Rose has released her new single “Dependent” and an accompanying visualizer via Capitol Records. The track arrives as Rose continues a UK and Europe festival run that includes dates opening for Lewis Capaldi and Lorde. The new release follows the deluxe edition of Voyeur and adds another song to the pop artist’s 2026 run.

Produced and co-written by Josh Scarbrow, “Dependent” addresses the pull of a relationship that Rose describes as difficult to leave. In a statement, Rose said the song came from a moment when she felt she had to work against her own dependence on another person. “I wanted to isolate from everyone that holds me up just to prove that I could do it and be as independent as possible just to say that I am,” she said.

Alessi Rose - Dependent ((visual + lyrics))

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“Dependent” follows Rose’s May single “Skin,” which marked a shift toward a rock-influenced pop direction. Earlier this year, she released Voyeur (Deluxe), an expanded edition of her 2025 EP that added three songs to the original eight-track project. One of the new tracks, “First Original Thought,” was written by Rose with Blake Slatkin and Amy Allen. The project also includes “Same Mouth,” “Everything Anything,” “That Could Be Me,” and “Dumb Girl.” Other contributors to the Voyeur era include Sam De Jong, John Hill, Sammy Witte, and Couros.

Rose spent 2025 on larger stages, including the North American leg of Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour and the European run of Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour. In 2026, she was named to BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2026 longlist, Shazam’s Fast Forward 2026 Artists, and Vevo DSCVR’s Artists to Watch 2026. Her touring run this month includes NOS Alive Festival in Lisbon on July 11, BST Hyde Park in London on July 12, Lollapalooza Berlin on July 19, and Latitude Festival in Southwold on July 24.

Listen to Alessi Rose’s “Dependent” here.