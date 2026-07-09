Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” Joins The Spotify Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” just reached a major streaming milestone. Cutting Crew’s 1986 debut single has surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, joining the platform’s vaunted Billions Club. It’s the English band’s first song to reach the billion-stream threshold.

Vocalist Nick Van Eede and guitarist Kevin MacMichael formed Cutting Crew in London in 1985, taking their name from Queen’s interview response about why they didn’t tour: “We’re a cutting crew.” MacMichael was newly relocated from Canada, where he’d met Van Eede during a tour by Van Eede’s previous band, Drivers. They soon added bassist Colin Farley and drummer Martin “Frosty” Beedle. By 1986, Cutting Crew had released their debut album Broadcast for Virgin/Siren.

Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died In Your Arms (Official Music Video)

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“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” was the lead single. Inspired by a fateful sexual encounter, the song demonstrated the combination of talents that made Van Eede and MacDaniel’s songwriting partnership click. “[MacDaniel] was such a character – no ego, never played the obvious thing – and the combination of his King Crimson orchestral chords and my XTC/Police influences gave us a sound,” Van Eede later told The Guardian of the band’s synth-rock style.

Almost a year after its July 1986 release, the song made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the spring of 1987, spending two weeks on the top. It took its title inspiration from another chart-topper, Van Eede told The Guardian: “I remember the record company complaining that the “I Just” in the title was in brackets, but the studio tape operator overheard and said: “What about (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction?” They went: “OK! You can keep the brackets.”

Cutting Crew’s signature hit has endured in pop culture, including in movies ranging from Never Been Kissed (1999) to The Lego Batman Movie (2017). It maintains a devoted listenership, including on Spotify, where people are still queueing it up four decades later.