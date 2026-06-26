Culture Club’s ‘Mistake No. 3’ Hits YouTube for the First Time

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ever had the thought: “If only I could stream the music video for Culture Club‘s ‘Mistake No. 3’ on YouTube?” If so, today is your lucky day; over 40 years after its release in 1983, the video is now available on the platform for the first time. It’s the latest in a series of visuals from the Boy George-led cult favorite pop group to resurface on YouTube in support of the newly-released documentary Boy George & Culture Club. Previous premieres this year included “The Medal Song” and “Victims.”

Culture Club - Mistake Number 3

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“Mistake No. 3” originally appeared on Colour By Numbers, the group’s landmark second album and the record that cemented their place as lynchpin’s of the dominant new wave sound. The song, which was one of their most soul-leaning releases of this period, showcases the depths of Culture Club’s catalog, which went far beyond the upbeat pop-reggae of their biggest singles. Highlighting these other shades of the group’s sound is, per director Alison Ellwood, a central theme behind Boy George & Culture Club. As she told Cinema Daily in a 2025 interview: ”There’s a lot of other music that they made today that I hope that people go back and rediscover. I hope they walk away understanding how smart, funny, and incredibly talented those four men are.”

The video, as high-concept and flamboyant as the bulk of Culture Club’s most revered work, began with an ambitious concept. The original plan called for a hundred white rabbits to appear on set — that is, until Boy George learned the animals were slated to be put down once filming wrapped. He promptly contacted the RSPCA, the UK’s leading animal welfare organization, and pledged to personally cover the cost of their care until the charity could place them in homes. Director David Mallet ultimately scrapped the rabbit concept entirely.

Boy George & Culture Club, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last year and earned strong reviews, blends concert footage, personal interviews, and archival material to tell the story of one of the 1980s’ most visually and musically distinctive bands. Vantage Media acquired North American distribution rights to the film. Ellwood, whose previous documentary work includes films about the Go-Go’s and Cyndi Lauper, spoke with all four members of the band for the film: drummer Jon Moss, guitarist Roy Hay, bassist Mikey Craig, and, of course, Boy George. It’s available on streaming platforms now.

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