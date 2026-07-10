Michael Jackson ‘The Definitive Collection’ Coming To Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

A compilation of Michael Jackson hits is coming to vinyl. Originally released in 2009, The Definitive Collection features 14 hits from the Motown days. Included are Jackson 5 smashes like “I Want You Back” to solo tracks like “Got To Be There,” and a dozen more.

The newly remastered package includes an essay by award-winning author David Ritz, detailed track annotations, and photographs of Jackson from the Motown Archives. The Definitive Collection is available on an exclusive Pumpkin Spice Orange 1LP color variant, as well as standard black vinyl.

Side A of The Definitive Collection features tracks from the Jackson 5 and opens with “I Want You Back,” which became the group’s first No. 1 hit on January 31, 1970. The band followed up that song with three more No. 1 smashes, “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There,” making them the first recording act to have their first four singles reach the top of the Hot 100. An early recording of “Who’s Lovin’ You,” “Never Can Say Goodbye” from 1971 and the group’s last Top 10 pop hit, 1974’s “Dancing Machine,” top off the early years.

Side B features solo recordings from Jackson including 1971’s “Got to Be There,” his debut solo single and 1972’s “Ben,” which became his first No. 1 single in the US as a solo artist. “Ben,” the theme song to a 1972 horror film, received a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Jackson’s 1972 version of “Rockin’ Robin” is included, as well as that same year’s “I Wanna Be Where You Are.” “We’re Almost There” and “One Day in Your Life” both appeared on Jackson’s final Motown album, 1975’s Forever, Michael. Also included is “Farewell My Summer Love,” which was recorded in 1973 and released as a single in 1984 following the success of Thriller.

Order Michael Jackson’s The Definitive Collection here.