Blackstreet Announce ‘Another Level’ Anniversary Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Blackstreet are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Another Level with a vinyl reissue. The 1996 sophomore release from the R&B group will be available on 2LP standard black vinyl and limited Marshmallow Opaque 2LP color vinyl. The vinyl configurations will include the previously released bonus track “No Diggity (Billie Jean Remix).”

Released through Interscope Records, Another Level followed Blackstreet’s eponymous 1994 debut. That record produced a number of hits, including “Before I Let You Go” which hit the Top 10 of the Billboard charts. Blackstreet were at their commercial peak by the time they released Another Level, which blended their silky R&B harmonies with hip-hop production, resulting in a polished, radio-ready sound.

Largely produced by Blackstreet founder Teddy Riley, a pioneer of the new jack swing sound, Another Level incorporates a mix of soulful ballads, mid-tempos grooves, and club-oriented tracks. The record is anchored by the global smash hit “No Diggity” featuring Dr. Dre and Queen Pen, which features a Bill Withers vocal sample. The song went on to win a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and became one of the most iconic R&B/hip-hop crossover records of the decade.

Other standout tracks include “Don’t Leave Me” and “Fix,” which further solidified the group’s flair for balancing emotional storytelling. The album also features a version of The Beatles’ “Can’t Buy Me Love,” titled here as “(Money Can’t) Buy Me Love.” Another Level also includes interludes from Riley’s daughters, Deja and Taja. Also notable is an interview with the group and Morris Baxter that appears midway through the record, “Blackstreet (On The Radio).”

Another Level was Blackstreet’s most commercially successful album, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart for five weeks.

Order Blackstreet’s Another Level here.