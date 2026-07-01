BJRNCK Teams Up With G Herbo For ‘Coming Home’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

BJRNCK has recruited G Herbo for a new single entitled “Coming Home,” out now via Interscope/Geffen Records.

The track serves as the first taste from the forthcoming deluxe version of BJRNCK’s A Girl Like Me, which was originally released in October of 2025.

On the alt-R&B cut, BJRNCK works through the emotions of heartbreak, crooning: “We’ve been on some bull**** lately/ And at this point I’m going crazy/ I’ve been doing things that I shouldn’t really be doing/ Hoping that it gives me over you but it ain’t working out.”

BJRNCK, G Herbo - Coming Home (Official Video)

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The video pays homage to the two artists’ shared hometown of Chicago, and reflects the song’s themes of heartbreak and attempts at reconciliation. heartbreak from opposite sides of the same relationship.

Regarding the track, BJRNCK said, “‘Coming Home’ hits different for me because it brought two Chicago natives back to where it all started. Getting G Herbo on a classic R&B feel, and then going back to the city to shoot the video, made everything feel authentic in a way you can’t fake.”

A Girl Like Me is BJRNCK’s debut, a sterling introduction to one of Chicago’s most exciting artists. In a 2025 interview with Crucial Rhythm, the singer reflected on what allowed her to unlock her creativity on the LP: “I would say completely write my songs. Most of my songs on the project I wrote by myself, which was new to me. I’ve been doing this for a long time, my confidence shrunk for a little bit over time. I was trying for so long, and I was like, maybe I wasn’t doing something right. I felt like I needed to have a writer or a certain producer,” she explained.

She honed in on creating inimitable work, songs that would stand the test of time.“Someone gave me really good advice: make songs that no one can take away from you. It’s songs that I searched for the loop or started myself, learning how to record myself and write myself. Not really caring if people are gonna like it or not. Being genuine in my music.”

Listen to BJRNCK’s “Coming Home” here.