Lamont Landers Has Released A New Single, ‘Lonely Girl’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Records

Lamont Landers has just released “Lonely Girl,” through Lucille Records, producer Dave Cobb’s imprint under MCA.

Lamont Landers - Lonely Girl

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“Lonely Girl” begins with Landers in a measured register before he moves into a fuller delivery as the track builds. The lyric is framed as a promise: the narrator tells its subject that he intends to be the person who does not let her down.

Chris Stapleton and Jesse Frasure wrote the track, which draws on Landers’ mix of soul, Southern rock, and R&B. The Decatur, Alabama, singer and guitarist began playing guitar as a teenager and has recorded covers of Bill Withers, Otis Redding, and D’Angelo alongside original songs. Landers will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, August 4, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Questlove personally invited him to appear. The Opry performance follows Landers’ earlier appearance on Showtime at the Apollo. Artists who have appeared on both stages include James Brown, Jerry Lee Lewis, Mavis Staples, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Elvis Costello, and Darius Rucker.

Last year, Landers released Introducing… Lamont Landers in September. Dave Cobb produced the seven-track project, whose songs include “America,” “Golden Skies,” “Devil Is Alive And Well,” “How Long (Until The Rain Is Gone),” “Love’s Got The Best Of Us,” and “Lotta Love.” In March 2026, “Lotta Love” appeared during the Season 10 finale of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. His 2026 schedule continues September 10 at The Sanctuary on 25th in Tuscaloosa and September 24 at The Burl in Lexington. Additional 2026 dates include September 25 at Rumba Cafe in Columbus, October 2 at The Merry Widow in Mobile, and October 3 at Duling Hall in Jackson.

Listen to Lamont Landers’ “Lonely Girl” here.