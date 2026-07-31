uDiscover’s Soundtrack To Your Life Series Debuts August Back To School Playlist

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Keep up to date with our playlist designed to be the Soundtrack To Your Life with whatever moments happen during the year…

uDiscover is back with the latest edition of its monthly playlist series. For August, the theme is “Back To School,” and the accompanying playlist is filled with motivational tunes ranging from classic R&B legends to today’s pop superstars.

Its Spotify description sums up the vibe perfectly: “Lots of fun, a little bit of sass, and a ton of heart to keep students motivated and power you through all the usage of brainpower — and ALL the feelings — to start the new year of learning ahead!”

The 90+ song playlist serves up quite the variety of artists. There are many classic artists featured, including Sam Cooke’s “(What A) Wonderful World,” Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine,” Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),” Elton John’s “Crocodile Rock,” the Temptations’ “My Girl,” and many more.

On the modern end, there’s Rihanna’s “We Found Love,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” Avicii’s “Wake Me Up,” Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” Gracie Abrams’ “Look At My Life,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

Sprinkled in between are soundtrack hits from films like Grease, Moana, Despicable Me 2, and High School Musical.

And of course, there are school-themed songs to prep you to gather your textbooks and pencils: the Jackson 5’s “ABC,” Chuck Berry’s “School Day (Ring Goes The Bell),” Beyoncé’s “Schoolin’ Life,” “Conjunction Junction” from Schoolhouse Rock!, Beach Boys’ “Be True To Your School,” Nirvana’s “School,” Ramones’ “Rock ‘N’ Roll High School,” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “ballad of a homeschooled girl.”

uDiscover’s Soundtrack To Your Life playlists span all themes and genres. Last month, there was the “Moving Day” playlist to inspire listeners to kickstart new beginnings, and before that was a mix of celebratory anthems for Pride Month.

Up next in the Soundtrack To Your Life series…

September – Fall

October – Halloween

November – Thanksgiving

December – Winter