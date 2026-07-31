After Two Years, Remi Wolf Returns With ‘Twiggy’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Remi Wolf has released “Twiggy,” marking her first new music in two years. The song made its live debut the previous weekend during Wolf’s surprise appearance at Hayley Williams’ Newport Folk Festival set and also arrives on 7-inch vinyl, backed by the demo B-side of “Tiny Little Twigs.”

Remi Wolf - Twiggy (Official Video)

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The track’s central verse begins with breakfast plans and a Lexus ride, then moves to former partners and a disagreement over whether one person’s behavior represents independence or recklessness. The characters are 40 miles from Texas when the song turns to mutual longing. The verse includes the line, “You just miss me / I just miss you,” before the pair realizes they have driven past their exit. Wolf said she wrote the track about people who “lack both butts and emotional availability,” adding, “And how I like that. Or maybe it’s just about the messiness of addiction? Idk, you decide :)” The title carries the physical joke in Wolf’s explanation, while her comment identifies addiction as another possible reading of the song.

Wolf developed “Twiggy” after deliberately slowing her schedule and beginning to write with a different focus. During a retreat in Big Bear with a small group of collaborators, she gave herself room to explore what she described as her more emo side. “I felt this permission to be honest and be my raw self,” Wolf said of the sessions. “Because of that, the writing process didn’t change, but the writing changed.”

Before “Twiggy,” Wolf released Big Ideas in July 2024, following Juno in 2021. She has also performed at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, and toured alongside Paramore, Lorde, and Olivia Rodrigo. In May 2026, Wolf made her acting debut in Amazon Prime Video’s Off Campus, the television adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s hockey romance novels. The Off Campus premiere features Wolf as herself, while the series also includes several of her songs.

Listen to Remi Wolf’s “Twiggy” here.