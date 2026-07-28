Lil Wayne, Smashing Pumpkins, Nicole Scherzinger, More Getting Hollywood Walk Of Fame Stars In 2027

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is about to add a new slew of celebrities to its ranks. The Hollywood landmark’s selection committee has announced its 2027 class, with honorees chosen in the Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment categories.

Artists selected for the Recording category include Karol G, David Guetta, The Ramones, Joseph Saddler (Grandmaster Flash), Marc Shaiman, Sia, Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, Lil Wayne, and, posthumously, Waylon Jennings. Other music industry figures being honored include Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls, who will be included in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category, radio personality Lenard “Charlamagne tha God” McKelvey in the Radio category, Keke Palmer in the Television category, and Idris Elba and Kate Hudson under the banner of Motion Pictures.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment,” said Peter Roth, the committee’s chairman. “These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft. We are honored to recognize their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history.

“I am receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!!!” Scherzinger wrote on Instagram. “I can hardly believe it!!! I am overwhelmed and so grateful! Look at God!” Lil Wayne chimed in enthusiastically on X, expressing disbelief when he got the news from his manager Fabian Marasciullo: “U serious boy??!?!?!!?” In his own message on Instagram, Marasciullo said he’d made a Walk of Fame star for Wayne one of his top priorities since he began managing the rapper. “I kept chipping away at it, year after year, and today it’s finally happening,” he wrote. “Seeing the joy on his face today made every conversation, every meeting, and every bit of persistence worth it.”

Dates for the ceremonies unveiling the new stars have not been revealed yet. The ceremonies are generally announced with at least 10 days’ notice at www.walkoffame.com.

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