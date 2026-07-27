Hear Blake Proehl’s New Single ‘Wild Magnolia’

Cover: Evan Harney Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Blake Proehl has released his new single “Wild Magnolia” through MCA. The song arrived July 24, 2026, and draws on the singer-songwriter’s Carolina roots while telling the story of falling for a free-spirited woman who keeps him guessing.

It is Proehl’s latest release since joining the Nashville label earlier this year. “This song feels like a great snapshot of who I am as an artist right now,” Proehl said. “It has a lot of energy, a little bit of my Carolina roots, and doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

Blake Proehl - Wild Magnolia (Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“Wild Magnolia” follows “She Got It,” one of Proehl’s first releases after signing with MCA in 2026. The new single also arrives ahead of a run of live dates that will place him on bills with Niko Moon, Russell Dickerson, and Jake Owen. Scheduled stops include Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on July 31, WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Wisconsin, on August 7, and The Fillmore Charlotte on October 9. Other dates are set for Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater on September 11, The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee on September 18, and FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale on October 24.

Before pursuing music full time, Proehl played wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. An injury during his rookie NFL season changed the course of his career, and he began devoting more time to music during his recovery. A video of Proehl singing for his grandmother later drew tens of millions of TikTok views, introducing his voice to a wider audience. Proehl subsequently appeared on American Idol, where his transition from professional football to music became part of his story. His 2026 schedule also includes Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, Illinois, on September 6, KEMBA Live! in Columbus on October 16, and The Fillmore Detroit on October 17.

Listen to Blake Proehl’s “Wild Magnolia” here.