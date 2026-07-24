R&B Singer-Songwriter Genia Returns With New Single ‘Can’t Wait’

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

R&B singer-songwriter Genia has returned with a new single, “Can’t Wait,” out now via Def Jam Recordings. An accompanying music video features Genia jamming to the track on the streets of Seoul alongside producer Dee Gomes.

“I can’t wait another moment / So just tell me how you want it / Ain’t no stopping, keep it going / I’ve been dreaming of tonight,” she sings on the first verse. Genia shared an Instagram post featuring the groovy new track with the quote “They said R&B is dead… I am reviving her.” The singer has been on a musical journey with the release of the singles “Miss Your Touch,” “Baby Ima Star,” “Downfall,” “Doomsday,” and “Toastyyy” feat. Timbaland.

GENIA - CAN'T WAIT (Official Music Video)

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Def Jam describes the 24-year-old artist as “Fiery yet thoughtful with her pen,” embracing her vulnerabilities in her music. “I feel like I make music for everybody,” she shares. “But mainly for women to feel badass. That was kind of my thing: to make bad bitch music, but also vulnerable music, almost like somebody’s reading my diary.”

Genia hails from Victorville, CA. She first discovered her love for music when her grandmother exposed her to Prince’s Purple Rain, and was later inspired by Beyoncé and Rihanna. She was balancing shifts at Walmart when her cover of Deborah Cox’s “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” went viral on TikTok in November 2020. She has since released two EPs, 2024’s 4am In The Ville and 2023’s 4pm In The Ville, as well as numerous singles.

She has described her sound as a ‘melting pot’ of influences, and doesn’t want to feel tied to one genre. “I finally feel like I’ve found my voice in music,” she told Celeb Secrets. “I used to feel boxed in, but now I know exactly what I want to do — and I’m doing it.”

Listen to Genia’s “Can’t Wait” here.