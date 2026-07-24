FLO Releases New Single ‘Remedied’ From Sophomore Album

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

GRAMMY-nominated British R&B trio FLO has released “Remedied,” the fourth song from its second album, Therapy At The Club. The album is due August 7 through EMI Records and follows the previously shared tracks “Leak It,” “Don’t Break Her Heart,” and the title song. Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas first teased “Remedied” in an advertisement with Liquid I.V.

FLO wrote “Remedied” with Amy Allen, whose credits include Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Dean. The group described the song as a response to feeling stuck and deciding to reconnect with yourself. “Remedied is for anyone who’s been stuck in a rut,” FLO said. “Consider it your cure.” The track arrives after FLO shared Live From Vevo Studio performances of “Leak It” and “Therapy At The Club” the previous week.

Therapy At The Club frames a night out as a setting for confession, release, and self-possession, moving from the pregame through the following morning. The album also includes writing and production contributions from Steph Jones, Julian Bunetta, Boys Matthews, Skipz, Oak Felder, and Sevyn Streeter, alongside songwriting and production work from FLO. The title track was first performed during the trio’s NPR Tiny Desk appearance, while “Leak It” became the group’s highest-charting solo single in the United Kingdom to date.

Remedied

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FLO began its Therapy In Session in-store tour in the United Kingdom in July 2026, with acoustic appearances scheduled in Bristol, Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, London, and Manchester through August 7. The group will then take the Therapy At The Club Tour to Asia, beginning at Lalala Festival in Manila on August 21 and continuing through Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Osaka. FLO’s debut album, Access All Areas, reached No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. In 2026, the trio won its first MOBO Award for Best R&B/Soul Act, following its 2023 BBC Sound poll and BRITs Rising Star Award wins. The group also completed the biggest U.S. headline tour by a British girl group in nearly two decades in 2025 and has surpassed 605 million global streams.

Listen to FLO’s “Remedied” here.