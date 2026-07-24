Island Records Releases Expanded ‘Off Campus’ Soundtrack

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Island Records has released Off Campus: The Mixtape (Extra Credit Edition), an expanded version of the official soundtrack for Prime Video’s Off Campus series. The edition adds six bonus tracks featuring Ella Bright, Niall Horan, Suki Waterhouse, The Beaches, and Carol Ades, alongside music from the show’s original soundtrack. The release arrives as the first season continues streaming on Prime Video.

The new tracks revisit songs heard throughout the series through covers and collaborations. Ella Bright and Niall Horan perform The Foundations’ “Baby Now That I Found You,” while Suki Waterhouse covers Bright’s “Girl That I Am.” The Beaches take on “Keep Pretending,” originally credited to the show’s fictional band After Hours. Bright also appears on versions of Elton John’s “The Bitch Is Back” and Warrant’s “Cherry Pie,” and Carol Ades contributes a cover of Bright’s “Page One.”

The Bitch Is Back

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The original soundtrack includes music from Asha Banks, The Two Lips, Chloe Lilac, Matthew Perryman Jones, Winifred, and Will Linley. It also features Remi Wolf’s “Soup,” a version of “Dancing With Myself,” and several songs performed by After Hours. Bright, who plays songwriter Hannah Wells in the series, sings original material written by songwriters including Amy Allen and Ethan Gruska. Music supervisors Amanda Krieg Thomas and Anna Romanoff worked with executive music producer Alana Da Fonseca and series creator Louisa Levy on the show’s music.

Off Campus is based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series and was created for television by Levy. Season 1 follows Hannah and Briar University hockey player Garrett, with music used throughout the story as both performance and narrative material. Levy serves as creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer with Gina Fattore.

Listen to Off Campus: The Mixtape (Extra Credit Edition) here.