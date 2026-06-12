‘Mermaids (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ Comes To Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The soundtrack to the beloved 1990 movie Mermaids is now available on vinyl. The newly remastered collection features fan favorite “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)” performed by Cher, as well as 1960’s classics from Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Frankie Valli, Lesley Gore, and more. Mermaids (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available to buy on sea blue color vinyl.

Mermaids stars Cher, Winona Ryder, Christina Riccim and Bob Hoskins. Directed by Richard Benjamin, the comedic drama is set in 1963 and follows a teenage girl who moves with her freewheeling mother and younger sister to a small town in Massachusetts. The movie was Cher’s first release following her Best Actress Oscar win for 1987’s Moonstruck.

The Mermaids soundtrack peaked at number sixty-five on the Billboard 200 and charted internationally. The album features two singles, both recorded by Cher: “Baby I’m Yours” (originally recorded by Barbara Lewis in 1965) and the worldwide hit “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss)” (originally recorded by Betty Everett and released in 1964). The latter was also included on Cher’s 1991 album, Love Hurts. “The Shoop Shoop Song” peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, and reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom, making it Cher’s first solo No. 1 single. “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss)” came with a music video featuring Cher, Ryder, and Ricci.

Cher - The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss) (Alternate Version)

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The Mermaids soundtrack also includes “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, “You’ve Really Got a Hold On Me” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, and “It’s My Party” by Lesley Gore. Other featured artists include Shelley Favares, Doris Troy, Mickey & Sylvia, and Santo & Johnny. One of the movie’s most memorable scenes features the cast lip syncing to the 1963 song “If You Wanna Be Happy” by Jimmy Soul.

Buy the vinyl edition of the Mermaids Original Motion Picture Soundtrack here.