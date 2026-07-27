Landon Smith Announces Debut Album ‘Don’t Mind Me’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Landon Smith fans, the news you’ve been waiting for is finally here: The rising Nashville troubadour has announced his debut album Don’t Mind Me, set for release Sept. 25 via Lucille Records/MCA. Along with details on the new LP, Smith has also shared “The Seamstress,” the album’s latest single following the release of “Lavender,” “Supertramp,” and “The Ragdoll.”

“The Seamstress” presents Smith at his most stripped-down and vulnerable, making it an ideal spotlight for his powerhouse vocals. He calls it “the song I get asked about most after my shows, even though I originally wrote it just for myself. More than a love song, it’s a thank-you letter to the person who knows you better than you know yourself and always knows how to put you back together.”

Landon Smith - The Seamstress (Official Music Video)

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Smith recorded the 12-song Don’t Mind Me with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, one of the busiest and most respected names in Nashville. Cobb was an ideal choice for capturing Smith’s raspy-voiced roots-rock sound and storytelling-based approach to songwriting. The album follows Reckon So, the 2025 EP that aided Smith’s rise through the music industry, continuing the momentum that began with his viral hit “If You Want Me Tonight.”

Noting his enthusiasm about Don’t Mind Me finally making it into the world, Smith says, “The record became a collection of vulnerable moments throughout the past few years of my life, shaped by my love of telling stories through melodies, poetry, and metaphors. I’m so proud of this body of work, and I hope these songs take on new meaning for everyone who listens.”

Smith made his first foray into the UK last month, including a London gig at The Old Blue Last and an appearance at the State Fayre festival in Chelmsford. This fall, he’ll hit the road in North America for four dates supporting 49 Winchester. On that tour, he’ll play the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Oct. 6, Belly Up Aspen in Aspen, Colorado on Oct. 8, the Mishawaka in Bellevue, Colorado on Oct. 9, and the Gothic Theatre in Englewood, Colorado on Oct. 10.

Listen to Landan Smith’s “The Seamstress” here.