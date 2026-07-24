Ahead Of Debut EP, Just Jayne Shares ‘White Picket Fence’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Nashville country trio Just Jayne has released “White Picket Fence,” the latest single from its debut EP, Jayne. The seven-track project is due August 14 through The Core Records, while the new song arrives with an official lyric video. The group consists of singer-songwriters Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele, and Rachel Wiggins.

“White Picket Fence” centers on reconsidering the future someone once imagined for themselves. The song looks at the point when adulthood begins to feel less like following a predetermined plan and more like deciding what happiness means on an individual level. It joins four previously released songs from Jayne: “Love A Loser,” “What’s His Name?,” “Climate Change,” and “Death & Taxes.”

Just Jayne - White Picket Fence (Lyric Video)

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The EP will also include two other new songs, “Bad Day” and closing track “Emergency Contact.” Its title comes from a character the three musicians developed through their work together, with the name Jayne assembled from parts of their own names. Edwards, Steele, and Wiggins met while studying songwriting at Belmont University and formed Just Jayne in 2023 after growing up in Georgia, New York, California, and Arkansas, respectively. The project addresses friendship, identity, heartbreak, and coming of age across its seven songs.

Just Jayne made its international debut at C2C Festival in London in March 2026 and later appeared at CMA Fest. The trio was also included in Taste of Country’s “RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch” roundup and has supported Nate Smith on his Long Live Country Rock and Roll Tour. Upcoming 2026 dates include Hoedown Hill Music Festival in Windsor, Colorado, on August 4 and LASSO Montréal on August 16. Just Jayne will support Ashley Cooke at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on October 8, Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on October 9, and Ace of Spades in Sacramento on October 10. The group then joins Josh Ross for three Ontario shows from November 12 through November 14.

Listen to Just Jayne “White Picket Fence” here.