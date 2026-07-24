Fridayy Announces Third Album ‘Tension’ for August 14

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Four-time Grammy nominee Fridayy has announced his third studio album, Tension, due August 14, 2026, through Def Jam Recordings. The singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has also released the project’s first single, “Haiku,” which is available now on streaming platforms.

Fridayy said the forthcoming record allowed him to explore a different part of his songwriting while retaining the emotional focus of his previous work. “Tension shows a different side to me. I followed what felt good and let the music take me somewhere new,” he said. “There’s still a lot of heart in these records, but there’s also this fun vibe to them. ‘Haiku’ sets the tone for everything that’s coming.” The album incorporates contemporary R&B with Caribbean-influenced rhythms and places a greater emphasis on rhythm-driven production.

Fridayy - Haiku (Audio)

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“Haiku” focuses on longing, regret, and the memory of a relationship that its narrator has struggled to leave behind. The lyrics find Fridayy setting his ego aside as he considers pursuing a second chance with someone he believes is worth fighting for.

Fridayy released Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not in February 2025, with guest appearances from Chris Brown, Kehlani, Wale, Meek Mill, and other collaborators. “Proud of Me,” his collaboration with Meek Mill from the album, earned a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, bringing Fridayy’s career nomination total to four. In December 2025, he followed the album with the surprise EP Everybody Got Somebody, which included six tracks and a guest appearance from Mariah The Scientist on “Death Do Us Part.”

Listen to Fridayy’s “Haiku” here.