Morgan Wallen Releases New Track ‘Been By Now’

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Morgan Wallen has released “Been By Now,” his first solo track of 2026. The song arrived after Wallen debuted it during a sold-out concert at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where he performed as part of his 23-date Still The Problem Tour. “Been By Now” was written by Wallen, Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block, and Taylor Phillips, with Joey Moi serving as producer.

The release follows Wallen’s fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May 2025. The album spent 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart and remained in the Top 10 through the first half of 2026. Luminate also named I’m The Problem the most popular album in the United States across all genres for the first six months of both 2025 and 2026. The title track became one of six No. 1 country radio singles from the album and held the top spot for eight weeks.

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Wallen is set to close the 2026 Still The Problem Tour with four remaining stadium shows. He plays Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on July 24 with Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten, followed by a second Ann Arbor date on July 25 with HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten. The tour then moves to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 31 with Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten, before concluding there on August 1 with Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten. A portion of every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports youth programs in sports and music.

The 2026 stadium run follows Wallen’s two-night opening at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and includes stops at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan Stadium, and Alabama’s Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Wallen’s previous albums Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time have each spent more than 100 weeks in the Billboard 200 Top 10. Across his career, he has earned 21 No. 1 country radio singles and 19 Billboard Music Awards. Through the Morgan Wallen Foundation’s Tour Give Back initiative, more than $1 million in instruments has been donated to schools in need across U.S. touring cities.

Listen to Morgan Wallen’s “Been By Now” here.