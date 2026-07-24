The First Three Hole Albums Are Getting Vinyl Reissues

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The beloved rock band Hole have announced new physical reissues of their first three albums—Pretty On The Inside, Live Through This, and Celebrity Skin. Due September 18, 2026 via UMe, the long out-of-print records will be available in multiple configurations.

Hole guitarist and co-founder Eric Erlandson personally spearheaded the curation, overseeing every aspect of the reissue project to create the definitive editions of each album. Each release also features faithfully reproduced artwork, restored packaging, and exclusive ephemera.

Shop the limited edition Hole vinyl reissues here.

Hole’s 1991 debut, Pretty On The Inside, featured the band’s original lineup of Courtney Love, Erlandson, Jill Emery, and Caroline Rue. Recorded at Music Box Studios in Los Angeles with co-producers Don Fleming and Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth, the album features “Teenage Whore,” which peaked at No. 1 on the UK Indie Chart and has since generated more than 16 million Spotify streams.

Pretty On The Inside returns in multiple formats, including a limited 35th Anniversary Edition 2LP “Starbelly Splatter” vinyl featuring new gatefold artwork, a lithograph of a rare band photo, and a newly remastered 12-inch vinyl of the original “Teenage Whore” single complete with bonus tracks “Burn Black” and “Drown Soda.” Additional formats include a newly remastered 1LP 180g Black Vinyl and 1CD. Previously unavailable on streaming platforms, the bonus tracks make their DSP debut alongside the release.

In 1994, Hole released their second album, Live Through This. With the late Kristen Pfaff on bass and Patty Schemel on drums, the album is considered one of the best albums of the 1990s and features the hits “Violet,” “Doll Parts,” “Jennifer’s Body,” and “Miss World.” Live Through This has been newly mastered for vinyl, available as a 1LP 180g Black Vinyl with the original booklet or a 1LP Zoetrope vinyl featuring animated loops drawn from the album’s original music videos alongside previously unseen footage from the video shoots with the original booklet.

Hole released their third album of the decade, Celebrity Skin, in 1998. Joined by Melissa Auf der Maur on bass, the group worked with producer Michael Beinhorn at Conway Recording Studios in Los Angeles. The album was a critical and commercial success, debuting in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. Celebrity Skin went on to earn four Grammy nominations, including Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for the title track as well as Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “Malibu.” Also newly mastered for vinyl, Celebrity Skin is available as a 1LP 180g Black Vinyl and 1LP Zoetrope Vinyl with animated loops from the album’s videos.

In addition, exclusive Record Store Day Essential color vinyl editions of all three albums will be available at independent retail on October 23, 2026.

Buy the limited edition Hole vinyl reissues here.