Smashing Pumpkins Release New Vinyl Pressings Of ‘Adore’ And ‘Pisces Iscariot’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Two beloved Smashing Pumpkins releases are back on vinyl, just in time for a huge second half of 2026 for the alt-rock heroes. New remastered pressings of Adore and Pisces Iscariot are available now as 2LP sets on 180g vinyl. Both releases are limited to four copies per customer. The Adore and Pisces Iscariot reissues are also available for purchase together as a combined package.

Originally released in 1994, Pisces Iscariot is the band’s beloved collection of B-sides, outtakes, and rarities, including highlights like “Starla,” “Landslide,” and “La Dolly Vita.” In 2012, Pitchfork called it “something close to essential for any self-identifying Pumpkins fan.” The remastered edition restores the original artwork.

Adore, released in 1998, saw the Pumpkins’ incorporating electronic beats and textures into their guitar-rooted sound, resulting in hits like “Ava Adore” and “Perfect.” In a 2023 retrospective, Louder proposed that it “might be the Smashing Pumpkins’ best album.” The new reissue is remastered from the original master tapes with original artwork.

The vinyl reissues arrive ahead of a huge hometown weekend for the Pumpkins. This Friday, July 31, the band will headline Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park. Two days before their massive festival set, they’ll play an intimate Lolla After Show at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre.

This fall, they’re taking their show on the road once again. The Rat In A Cage Tour will see the Pumpkins headlining arenas across North America to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1995 blockbuster double album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. One of the defining releases of the decade, Mellon Collie yielded enduring hits including “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “1979,” “Tonight Tonight,” “Zero,” and “Thirty-Three” and was eventually certified Diamond, recognizing 10 million copies sold.

Each night of the Rat In A Cage Tour will feature two sets: one dedicated to tracks from Mellon Collie and one with music from throughout the Pumpkins’ career. Tickets are on sale now.

Shop The Smashing Pumpkins’ Adore and Pisces Iscariot on double vinyl here.