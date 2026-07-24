Hear Little Big Town’s ‘We Could Have It All’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Little Big Town has released “We Could Have It All,” the fourth song shared from the group’s forthcoming album It’s A Dying Art, due August 28 via MCA. The track is available across digital streaming platforms and arrives with an accompanying video. It follows the album previews “Hey There Sunshine,” “Over and Over,” and “Sucker for a Sad Song.”

Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, and Ashley Monroe wrote “We Could Have It All.” Centered on a relationship at a turning point, the song addresses the choice to keep working toward a shared future rather than walk away. Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Westbrook perform the track with the four-part vocal blend that has defined Little Big Town’s recordings for more than two decades. The song appears eighth on the album’s 13-track sequence, between “The Idea” and “Crickets.”

Little Big Town - We Could Have It All (Official Visualizer)

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It’s A Dying Art was co-produced by Fairchild and two-time Grammy winner Gena Johnson, whose credits include Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, and Brandi Carlile. The album pairs Little Big Town with Monroe on “Sucker for a Sad Song,” Isbell on “The Door,” and Kelsea Ballerini on “Closing Time.”

Little Big Town will mark its release with a September 1 performance on the TODAY Plaza as part of the show’s Citi Concert Series. The band introduced the project at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards with “Hey There Sunshine,” then followed it with “Over and Over” and the Ashley Monroe collaboration “Sucker for a Sad Song.”

Little Big Town’s For The Art Of It Tour begins September 24 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts in St. Petersburg, Florida, before visiting Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre, Philadelphia’s Met, Chicago’s Chicago Theatre, and Toronto’s Massey Hall. The 2026 schedule also includes three Christmas Shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium from December 8 through December 10. It’s A Dying Art is Little Big Town’s first studio album since Mr. Sun, released in 2022.

Listen to Little Big Town’s “We Could Have It All” here.