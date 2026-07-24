Loud Luxury Releases New Single ‘One Call Away’

Cover: Courtesy of Casablanca Records

Loud Luxury have released their new single “One Call Away” through Casablanca Records. The Canadian DJ and production duo introduced the track earlier this month during a sold-out hometown headline show at Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre. The performance marked the duo’s largest hometown headline date to date. A lyric video also arrived alongside the song.

Loud Luxury - ONE CALL AWAY. (Official Lyric Video)

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The release arrives as Loud Luxury continue a schedule of festival dates, international appearances, and nightclub shows. Their recent performances have included Badlands Music Festival, Ultra Music Festival, and Stagecoach, while their Las Vegas residency with Wynn Nightlife includes appearances at XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club, and Encore Beach Club at Night. Their current single “Colorado,” featuring Zohara, follows collaborations with artists from pop, dance, hip-hop, and country.

Fedyk and De Pace met while attending Western University before establishing Loud Luxury as a touring act based in Los Angeles. The duo broke through internationally with “Body,” which has surpassed 1.5 billion streams worldwide and earned Diamond certification in Canada. Their catalog now totals more than 4 billion streams, with collaborators including Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Nicky Jam, Kane Brown, Bryce Vine, and Bobby Shmurda. Recent releases include “Out Late” with SadBoi, “Uh Oh!” with Natalie Jane, and “Love You For Life” with Emily Roberts. Their debut EP, Nights Like This, supported a three-month, 60-show North American headline bus tour. In 2026, Loud Luxury also released an official remix of Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia,” which a press release says has approached 30 million streams. Upcoming dates include Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on August 23, BCKYRD Festival in London, Ontario, on September 18, and Palm Tree Festival in Montecito, California, on October 10 and 11.

Listen to Loud Luxury’s “One Call Away” here.