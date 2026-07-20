TOMORA Releases Ten-Minute Version Of ‘IN A MINUTE’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

TOMORA has released a ten-minute version of “IN A MINUTE,” the live favorite from the duo’s debut album, COME CLOSER. The new recording, titled “IN A MINUTE (LIVE FROM THE STUDIO VERSION),” arrived July 17 through Capitol Records alongside a video directed by Adam Smith. The release captures the arrangement that TOMORA developed during its first run of concerts earlier in 2026.

TOMORA, the collaboration between The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands and Norwegian artist AURORA, recorded the expanded version at Rowlands Audio Research studio in Sussex after the pair’s spring tour. The arrangement grew from the longer performances of “IN A MINUTE” that TOMORA used during the encores of its first live shows, including two sets at Coachella. Smith’s accompanying video follows a TOMORA night out and offers a view of the audience experience surrounding the duo’s performances. It premiered at the Genesis Cinema in Bethnal Green, London, on July 17.

“IN A MINUTE” was also selected by ITV for trailer coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the BBC used the duo’s “SOMEWHERE ELSE” in its own coverage. Both songs appear on COME CLOSER.

TOMORA - IN A MINUTE | LIVE FROM THE STUDIO VERSION

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TOMORA released COME CLOSER on April 17, 2026. The 12-track album was written and produced jointly by Rowlands and AURORA, whose working relationship began during sessions for The Chemical Brothers’ 2019 album No Geography. AURORA appeared on three tracks from that record, including “Eve of Destruction,” and Rowlands later contributed to her 2024 UK Top 10 album What Happened to the Heart?. Rowlands has released six UK No. 1 albums and won six Grammy Awards as a member of The Chemical Brothers, while AURORA has released four studio albums and her song “Runaway” has passed one billion Spotify streams. TOMORA’s 2026 schedule continues with international festival appearances before a run of UK and European headline shows, including a sold-out concert at London’s Roundhouse on October 28.

Listen to the extended version of “In A Minute” here.